5 St. Paul Rolls at Lancer Classic

The girls bracket at the Southeast Lancer Classic got started on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first game of the tournament, the St. Paul girls were matched up with the Columbus Titans. Coming into the game the Indians were 8-1 overall, and ranked #5 in the state in the latest KBCA 1A-DI rankings released on Monday.

Columbus hung around a while, even taking a two point lead early in the second quarter, but the Indians rolled from there, winning 66-34. St. Paul will face the winner of #8 Parsons/#10 Baxter Springs in the tournament semifinals.