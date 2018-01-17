Much Needed Daycare Will Disappear with Sale of Webb City Y

Although they may be seemingly empty inside, a vacant house could be a family's new dream. "It is allowed under the Abandoned Housing Act of Missouri. It's a state bill, it authorizes non-profits to file with the circuit court to acquire properties. These properties must be abandoned as defined by state statute" says the City of Joplin's Community Development Planner, Thomas Walters. Which he explains as the home being vacant for a minimum of six months and the homeowne...More >>
The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.More >>
Meet Defender. He's one heck of a fighter, and even though he just lost a leg to frost bite, that isn't keeping his spirits down.More >>
Two years ago, fires in vacant houses caused by the homeless accounted for 20 percent of the total fires that year.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.More >>
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.More >>
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who’ve personally experienced boarding school.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under a 2016 bill that becomes law January 1, 2018.More >>
