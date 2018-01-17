Much Needed Daycare Will Disappear with Sale of Webb City Y

The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program.

It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.

The Heritage Youth Development Center will close February 15th.



A problematic surprise to parents like Lacey Crane, “I can't find a day care right now. There’s not anyone like close by.”

Crane has six kids. Her four boys are foster children who attend the center. Two are ages three and four and go full time. The others go after school. Now she's on a search for day care..

“We can only go to licensed facilities that take state pay,” said Crane because the state pays for those in foster care even after being adopted.



Cookie Estrada the YMCA CEO said, "It was a business decision. The Y has been subsidizing the center for the last four years. You can't keep the mission, if you can't pay the bills.”



Parents praised the teachers and the program at Heritage.

Workers were told of the closing first, then parents were sent a letter three days later dated January 10th.

Crane said, “It was handled very poorly.”

Kevin Carder, another parent, added, “It’s certainly inconvenient but other parents have a harder time than we are.”

Carder's daughter will be able to attend Y after school care programs.

Webb City will open three more Y after school sites including Madge T. James kindergarten center, Mark Twain Elementary and the middle school. The superintendent says the building is located next to school property and will easily be absorbed into the district. And, he said, it’s a great price at fifty-five dollars a square foot, when it usually costs one hundred seventy-five dollars a square foot to build.



Dr. Anthony Rosetti said the price, “Seven hundred thousand dollars for twelve thousand, three hundred square feet. And it’s not only the building, it’s all the contents in it as well the desks, the chairs, everything. So, it is a good deal for us.”



Rosetti said the district doesn’t have an immediate plan for the building and offered to let the Y use it until the end of the school year rent free.

But he said, "That was something that was discussed and was declined."

Crane responded to that and said, “Which is really hard for us parents, cause if we would have had until end of May, you know, you could have probably figured something out. But thirty days is just not enough time.”



Rosetti said the school district won't go into the daycare business but one option could be to consolidate pre-school and early childhood programs. That could open up more spaces in other buildings possibly creating more slots for three and four year old children now on a waiting list.

But he added, no decisions on the use of the building have been made. The district will take its time looking at options and making the best decision for the building in the short and long term.

Jim Dawson, who donated the building originally for the Y project said he is disappointed the program failed. He added there is still a need for the infant and preschool care.

