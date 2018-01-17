New Early Literacy Program at Joplin Library

The Joplin Public Library announces a new early literacy program. The goal is to encourage parents to get involved with reading to their babies, toddlers and young children. The program is called "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten".

Families will be given specially selected books. Over time, families are encouraged to make their way through 200 bags, each with 5 books, before their child enters Kindergarten. The program will also provide a way for families to log the books they've read. Free books will be given when milestones are reached.

Families who have a hard time accessing reading material will also have help thanks to a partnership between the Joplin Public Library and Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area's Early Head Start program.

"1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" will launch on January 19th at 9:15 a.m.

https://1000booksbeforekindergarten.org/resources/

For more information on this and other events at the Rosemary Titus Reynolds Children's Library at Joplin Public Library, please contact Tammie Benham at 417-623-7953.