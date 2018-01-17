PSU Hosts Educational Leadership Conference Centered Around Technology

Across the Four-States gathered at Pitt State today for the KAMO Educational Leadership Conference. Award-Winning educational technology expert Steve Anderson talked to educators and administrators about how to make their school districts more tech savvy. Attendees hope to gain new ideas on how to better implement technology in and out of the classrooms.
PSU Assistant Professor Michelle Hudiburg says, "We can ask a student to Google something and they're going to have an answer like that. So instead of figuring out that it's not about asking the kind of questions that they can ask Google. But to ask them the kind of questions that's going to require them to take that information and do something else with it."
They will be holding another session tomorrow.
Although they may be seemingly empty inside, a vacant house could be a family's new dream. "It is allowed under the Abandoned Housing Act of Missouri. It's a state bill, it authorizes non-profits to file with the circuit court to acquire properties. These properties must be abandoned as defined by state statute" says the City of Joplin's Community Development Planner, Thomas Walters. Which he explains as the home being vacant for a minimum of six months and the homeowne...More >>
The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.More >>
Meet Defender. He's one heck of a fighter, and even though he just lost a leg to frost bite, that isn't keeping his spirits down.More >>
Two years ago, fires in vacant houses caused by the homeless accounted for 20 percent of the total fires that year.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
