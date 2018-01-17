PSU Hosts Educational Leadership Conference Centered Around Technology

Across the Four-States gathered at Pitt State today for the KAMO Educational Leadership Conference. Award-Winning educational technology expert Steve Anderson talked to educators and administrators about how to make their school districts more tech savvy. Attendees hope to gain new ideas on how to better implement technology in and out of the classrooms.

PSU Assistant Professor Michelle Hudiburg says, "We can ask a student to Google something and they're going to have an answer like that. So instead of figuring out that it's not about asking the kind of questions that they can ask Google. But to ask them the kind of questions that's going to require them to take that information and do something else with it."

They will be holding another session tomorrow.