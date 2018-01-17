MO Teacher Sues Board of Education

A Springfield, MO teacher is asking a judge to overturn the Missouri Board of Education's controversial removal of the state education commissioner.

Teacher Laurie Sullivan filed the lawsuit in November. It accuses the board of violating the state's open meetings law before it fired Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.

Sullivan argues a deposition from board member Eddy Justice indicates the board discussed issues in two closed meetings late last year that should have been public business. According to filings presented to a Cole County judge, Justice said the board discussed several issues in closed session, including Vandeven's firing.

Sullivan's attorney argues that the Sunshine Law violation makes all actions taken by the Missouri Board of Education during those two meetings invalid. That would include Vandeven's dismissal.