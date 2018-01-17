MO Teacher Sues Board of Education

Although they may be seemingly empty inside, a vacant house could be a family's new dream. "It is allowed under the Abandoned Housing Act of Missouri. It's a state bill, it authorizes non-profits to file with the circuit court to acquire properties. These properties must be abandoned as defined by state statute" says the City of Joplin's Community Development Planner, Thomas Walters. Which he explains as the home being vacant for a minimum of six months and the homeowne...More >>
The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.More >>
Meet Defender. He's one heck of a fighter, and even though he just lost a leg to frost bite, that isn't keeping his spirits down.More >>
Two years ago, fires in vacant houses caused by the homeless accounted for 20 percent of the total fires that year.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
