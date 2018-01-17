Quantcast

Gorillas Fall to Hornets

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- The Emporia State University women's basketball team gained separation in the second half as the Lady Hornets pulled away for a 78-66 road win over Pittsburg State University Wednesday (Jan. 17) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.

ESU (12-3, 7-1 MIAA) led 40-38 at halftime, before stretching its margin to seven points, 59-52, at the end of the third period. Pitt State (13-5, 6-3 MIAA) shot just 20 percent from the field in the fourth quarter (3-15) and eventually fell by double digits.

Mikaela Burgess and Paige Imhoff scored 17 points apiece to pace the Gorillas, while Madison Northcutt added 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Jessica Wayne paced four Lady Hornet players in double figures with 14 points, while Emily Miller (13), Morgan Laudan (12) and Marissa Preston (11) also scored in double figures. ESU shot 58.8 percent from the field in the game (30-51).

