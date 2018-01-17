Quantcast

Southern Falls to Washburn on Cold Shooting Night - KOAM TV 7

Southern Falls to Washburn on Cold Shooting Night

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern men's basketball team went cold from the floor tonight and fell at home, 86-78 to visiting Washburn on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
 
Southern (11-7, 6-3 MIAA) was led by CJ Carr with 28 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. LJ Rosshad 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Elyjah Clark had 16 points and seven rebounds.
 
Washburn (14-3, 8-0 MIAA) had four in double-figures, led by 22 points from Isaac Clark and 15 points and 13 rebounds for Brady Skeens.
 
The Ichabods took an early 7-4 lead, but a three from Clark with just more than 16 minutes left in the half tied the score at seven. A three from Walker in the left corner got the Lions to within one (14-13) with 9:26 left and a free throw from Christian Bundy tied it at 14 with 9:03 left. Two freebies from Bundy with 4:23 left tied the score at 20, but Washburn answered right back with a 7-0 run and led 27-20 with 2:29 left in the half. The halftime score stood at 29-22, Washburn.
 
Both teams traded baskets to start the half, before a three from the Ichabods' Tyler Geiman with 13:58 to go gave Washburn a 42-32 lead. Three's from Walker and Carr, the last coming with 13:02 left in the half, cut the lead to five (43-38).
 
A three-point play from Skeens with 11:40 left put Washburn up 46-38, but a three-point play from Carr with 11 to go made the score 46-41. A pair of free throws from Carr with 7:28 made the score 59-46, Washburn and a three from Clark with 5:29 left cut the lead to ten (61-51).
 
A three-point play from Ross with 4:32 left cut the lead to seven (63-56), and Southern got as close as six (69-63) after a layup from Ross with 2:56 to go in the game and again (71-65) after another bucket from Ross with 1:51 left.
 
Washburn, however, made enough of its free throws down the stretch to secure the win. At one point late in the half, Washburn was shooting 58 percent from the free throw line, but the Ichabods went 14-17 from the line in the final two minutes of the game.
 
Southern shot 36 percent from the field and 33 percent from the three-point line, while making 79 percent of its free throws. Washburn had a 50-37 advantage on the boards and a 36-22 advantage in the paint.
 
The Lions will be back in action this Saturday when Southern plays host to Emporia State at 3:30 pm.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Takes On Pilot Program Hopefully Adding Low Income Housing Options

    Joplin Takes Pilot Program Which May Add Low Income Housing Options

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:24 PM EST2018-01-18 04:24:29 GMT

    Although they may be seemingly empty inside, a vacant house could be a family's new dream. "It is allowed under the Abandoned Housing Act of Missouri. It's a state bill, it authorizes non-profits to file with the circuit court to acquire properties. These properties must be abandoned as defined by state statute" says the City of Joplin's Community Development Planner, Thomas Walters. Which he explains as the home being vacant for a minimum of six months and the homeowne...

    More >>

    Although they may be seemingly empty inside, a vacant house could be a family's new dream. "It is allowed under the Abandoned Housing Act of Missouri. It's a state bill, it authorizes non-profits to file with the circuit court to acquire properties. These properties must be abandoned as defined by state statute" says the City of Joplin's Community Development Planner, Thomas Walters. Which he explains as the home being vacant for a minimum of six months and the homeowne...

    More >>

  • Much Needed Daycare Will Disappear with Sale of Webb City Y

    Much Needed Daycare Will Disappear with Sale of Webb City Y

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 7:30 PM EST2018-01-18 00:30:20 GMT

      The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district.  That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss. 

    More >>

      The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district.  That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Puppy Healing after Frostbite Tragedy

    Joplin Puppy Healing after Frostbite Tragedy

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-01-17 01:57:16 GMT

    Meet Defender. He's one heck of a fighter, and even though he just lost a leg to frost bite, that isn't keeping his spirits down.

    More >>

    Meet Defender. He's one heck of a fighter, and even though he just lost a leg to frost bite, that isn't keeping his spirits down.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.