Antwine, Adams Lead Gorillas by Hornets

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team outscored Emporia State University, 15-7, over the final 6:41 of the first half to turn a six-point game into a 14-point halftime advantage and the Gorillas cruised to an 87-67 victory over the Hornets Wednesday (Jan. 17) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



Xavier Adams and Jabari Antwine scored 20 points apiece to pace a balanced Pitt State offense. The Gorillas (11-7, 4-5 MIAA) shot 60.4 percent from the field, making 29 of 48 shots in the contest. Pitt State also outscored ESU (8-9, 3-5 MIAA), 20-9, at the free throw line as the Gorillas converted 20 of 24 charity attempts.



Deitrich Cole, Jr. scored a season-high 15 points and blocked three shots for the Gorillas. Jaxon Holden, who returned to the Pitt State lineup after missing five games due to illness, added 12 points, while Demetrius Levarity also chipped in with 12.



Adams added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to go with his 20-point scoring night.



Stephan Limuel posted a double double with 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. ESU shot just 38.5 percent from the field in the contest, making 25 of 65 shots. The Hornets utilized 16 offensive rebounds in the game.