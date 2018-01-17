Bob Dole Receives Congressional Gold Medal

Although they may be seemingly empty inside, a vacant house could be a family's new dream. "It is allowed under the Abandoned Housing Act of Missouri. It's a state bill, it authorizes non-profits to file with the circuit court to acquire properties. These properties must be abandoned as defined by state statute" says the City of Joplin's Community Development Planner, Thomas Walters. Which he explains as the home being vacant for a minimum of six months and the homeowne...