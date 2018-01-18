Chief Justice Says Low Judiciary Pay Threatens Kansas Legal System

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss has told legislators that judicial branch employees are so underpaid that the problem threatens the state's ability to provide justice.

The chief justice's comments came during his annual State of the Judiciary address Wednesday to a joint session of the Legislature.

Nuss said the pay for all job classifications within the court system are below market rates and some by as much as 21 percent.

He said low pay results in unusually high turnover among court system employees



The chief justice's speech came a week after Republican Governor Sam Brownback released budget proposals that did not include nearly $20 million in additional funds sought by the courts for the fiscal year beginning July 1.





