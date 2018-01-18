KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-18

A Joplin City Councilman says the future for a well-known feature on the Joplin Police Department's Facebook page remains uncertain. The JPD's “Incident Spotlight” posts highlighted arrests and incident calls. City Manager Sam Anselm told the city council Monday night that the city should not provide entertainment for some at the expense of other citizens. E-mails we obtained through the Sunshine Law indicate Anselm agreed to reinstate the incident spotlights, if the council directed him.