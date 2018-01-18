KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-18

Parents are scrambling for day care as the Heritage Youth Development Center in Webb City prepares to close. The Joplin YMCA is selling the center to the Webb City School district for 700-thousand dollars. The YMCA will expand after-school services into three more Webb City schools. But the sale will eliminate the infant care and preschool program at Heritage.
INCIDENT SPOTLIGHT
A Joplin City Councilman says the future for a well-known feature on the Joplin Police Department's Facebook page remains uncertain. The JPD's “Incident Spotlight” posts highlighted arrests and incident calls. City Manager Sam Anselm told the city council Monday night that the city should not provide entertainment for some at the expense of other citizens. E-mails we obtained through the Sunshine Law indicate Anselm agreed to reinstate the incident spotlights, if the council directed him.
BOB DOLE HONORED
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole says he's "extremely honored" to receive the Congressional Gold Medal. The longtime Kansas lawmaker received our nation's highest civilian honor at a capitol ceremony Wednesday afternoon, where President Trump called Dole "a true American hero". The decorated World War II veteran was a part of national politics for decades and won the republican nomination for President in 1996. Dole is 94 years old.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
House lawmakers could vote today on a measure to temporarily fund the government beyond the Friday deadline. The bill would keep the government running through February 16th, reauthorize the children's health insurance program for six years, and delay several Obamacare tax provisions. It does not include deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants…something Democrats say is a non-starter.
WINTER WEATHER
Bitter cold temperatures are gripping parts of the east coast already hit hard by a deadly winter storm this week. Snow, ice and freezing rain created dangerous conditions along roadways from Texas to the Carolinas, and led one county in Georgia to impose a mandatory curfew. Close to 2,000 flights were canceled because of the weather.