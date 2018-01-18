Medday Thursday: Universal Flu Shot

Quantcast

The CDC says widespread flu activity is now reported in every state, except Hawaii.  The dominant flu strain circulating this year is the H3N2 virus, but health officials say Flu B activity is also now increasing.     Imagine having to get a flu shot only once in your life to prevent the virus from occurring. In this morning’s MEDDAY THURSDAY segment… KOAM’s Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip find out.

