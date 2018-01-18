Quantcast

Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization Presents Draft Plan of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation Plan

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The city of Joplin and surrounding urban areas are getting closer to having a network of biking and walking trails.

One of the reps from the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization presented the newest version of the plan to the board and any members of the public that wanted to join the meeting.

One of the missions of the improved network of biking and walking trails is to be able to provide more of an inclusive transportation experience around the area.

"Cities have often been built around the car, forgetting that people also walk and bike places. So it's also about serving everyone in the community. Making streets safe and accessible to every user." says Taylor Cunningham, the planner from "JATSO."

The "JATSO" board and consultants working with them will be reviewing the draft and it's documents, there should a final version done in a few weeks. 

