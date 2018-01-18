Parsons Wins Top-10 Battle With Baxter Springs

The Southeast Lancer Classic had a top-10 battle in the first round on Thursday night, featuring #10 Baxter Springs and #8 Parsons.

In the end, it was #8 Parsons moving on to the tournament semifinals, beating the Lions 54-41.

Nena Taylor finished the night with 26 points for the Vikings, while Delaney Barnes led Baxter Springs with 20. Parsons now moves on to face St. Paul in the semifinals. The Indians are currently ranked #5 in the state in class 1A-DI