Quantcast

Parsons Wins Top-10 Battle With Baxter Springs - KOAM TV 7

Parsons Wins Top-10 Battle With Baxter Springs

Updated:

The Southeast Lancer Classic had a top-10 battle in the first round on Thursday night, featuring #10 Baxter Springs and #8 Parsons.

In the end, it was #8 Parsons moving on to the tournament semifinals, beating the Lions 54-41.

Nena Taylor finished the night with 26 points for the Vikings, while Delaney Barnes led Baxter Springs with 20. Parsons now moves on to face St. Paul in the semifinals. The Indians are currently ranked #5 in the state in class 1A-DI

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.