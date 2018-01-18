Quantcast

Dragons Roll CJ in Opening Round of Border Classic

The #4 Pittsburg Purple Dragons opened up the Border Classic tournament with a 62-33 win over Carl Junction. 

Trenton Austin, Marque English and Drew Roelfs all finished with 12 points for Pittsburg. Chase Curtis was also in double figures for the Dragons, finsihing with 10. Jerek Butcher added 7.

Will Bebee and Nakota Warren led the way for Carl Junction with 9 apiece.

Pittsburg will now move on to face Carthage in the Border Classic semifinals Friday night. 

