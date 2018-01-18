Dragons Roll CJ in Opening Round of Border Classic

#4 Pittsburg will now face Carthage in the semifinals Friday night.More >>
#4 Pittsburg will now face Carthage in the semifinals Friday night.More >>
Nena Taylor finished with 26 points for Parsons.More >>
Nena Taylor finished with 26 points for Parsons.More >>
Xavier Adams and Jabari Antwine each scored 20 points Wednesday against Emporia State.More >>
Xavier Adams and Jabari Antwine each scored 20 points Wednesday against Emporia State.More >>
CJ Carr had 28 points, but the Lions fell to the Ichabods 86-78.More >>
CJ Carr had 28 points, but the Lions fell to the Ichabods 86-78.More >>
Neosho product Chelsey Henry had 24 for points, but Southern's 8 game streak came to and end.More >>
Neosho product Chelsey Henry had 24 for points, but Southern's 8 game streak came to and end.More >>
Mikaela Burgess and Paige Imhoff each had 20 points for the Gorillas.More >>
Mikaela Burgess and Paige Imhoff each had 20 points for the Gorillas.More >>
A local mom is calling an auto mechanic an angel for his gift to her son who lives with autism.More >>
A local mom is calling an auto mechanic an angel for his gift to her son who lives with autism.More >>
There have been 271 flu cases in Newton County alone since December; usually that number is 50.More >>
There have been 271 flu cases in Newton County alone since December; usually that number is 50.More >>
Although they may be seemingly empty inside, a vacant house could be a family's new dream. "It is allowed under the Abandoned Housing Act of Missouri. It's a state bill, it authorizes non-profits to file with the circuit court to acquire properties. These properties must be abandoned as defined by state statute" says the City of Joplin's Community Development Planner, Thomas Walters. Which he explains as the home being vacant for a minimum of six months and the homeowne...More >>
Although they may be seemingly empty inside, a vacant house could be a family's new dream. "It is allowed under the Abandoned Housing Act of Missouri. It's a state bill, it authorizes non-profits to file with the circuit court to acquire properties. These properties must be abandoned as defined by state statute" says the City of Joplin's Community Development Planner, Thomas Walters. Which he explains as the home being vacant for a minimum of six months and the homeowne...More >>
The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.More >>
The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.More >>
Meet Defender. He's one heck of a fighter, and even though he just lost a leg to frost bite, that isn't keeping his spirits down.More >>
Meet Defender. He's one heck of a fighter, and even though he just lost a leg to frost bite, that isn't keeping his spirits down.More >>