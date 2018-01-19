KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-19

Authorities ISSUE a warrant for a suspect in a Carthage shooting last week. They're looking for Nathaniel Woods from Belton, Missouri. He's wanted in connection with the shooting that sent two men to the hospital. Police say it was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.
CEMETERY VANDALISM
Vandals strike the old Civil War cemetery in Newtonia, leaving caretakers to pick up the pieces. Around a dozen headstones were pushed over or broken in half. Freezing temperatures can cause damage to concrete, however, officials with the cemetery say the damage is clearly deliberate.
FREE FLU SHOTS
The Newton County Missouri Health Department is offering free flu vaccines to any county residents. The county has a little more than 200 high-dose and normal dose vaccines for both the standard risk and elevated risk population. Missouri has seen more than 40,000 flu cases since the fall.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
The Senate resumes debate this morning on a House-approved bill to fund the government through mid-February, or face a shutdown at midnight tonight. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer offered a days-long funding measure to buy time for a comprehensive deal on spending and immigration. Republicans say those demands are holding the government hostage.