Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-19

Updated:

CARTHAGE WARRANT

  • Authorities ISSUE a warrant for a suspect in a Carthage shooting last week.  They're looking for Nathaniel Woods from Belton, Missouri.  He's wanted in connection with the shooting that sent two men to the hospital.  Police say it was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

CEMETERY VANDALISM

  • Vandals strike the old Civil War cemetery in Newtonia, leaving caretakers to pick up the pieces.  Around a dozen headstones were pushed over or broken in half.  Freezing temperatures can cause damage to concrete, however, officials with the cemetery say the damage is clearly deliberate.

FREE FLU SHOTS

  • The Newton County Missouri Health Department is offering free flu vaccines to any county residents.  The county has a little more than 200 high-dose and normal dose vaccines for both the standard risk and elevated risk population.  Missouri has seen more than 40,000 flu cases since the fall.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

  • The Senate resumes debate this morning on a House-approved bill to fund the government through mid-February, or face a shutdown at midnight tonight.  Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer offered a days-long funding measure to buy time for a comprehensive deal on spending and immigration.  Republicans say those demands are holding the government hostage.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.