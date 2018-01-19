Quantcast

Tank or Bank: Previews and Predictions 1-19

Tank or Bank: Previews and Predictions 1-19

Updated:

From criminals to American patriots -- KOAM’S Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview three new movies hitting 4-state Movie Theaters this weekend.  Tawnya also lays out her Box Office Top 5 Predictions:

Tawnya’s Predictions

  1. 12 Strong
  2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
  3. Den of Thieves
  4. The Post(very close to Den of Thieves!)
  5. Proud Mary(w/ Greatest Showman very close at 6)

