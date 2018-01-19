Carthage Police Make Arrest In Shooting

Police make their first arrest for a shooting that put two people in the hospital last week. Carthage Police Department responded to Kansas City Mo in reference to the shooting investigation that occurred at 1142 River St. Carthage Police Detectives with the assistance Kansas City Mo Police Department Impact Unit.

21-year-old Timothy McLeod was arrested in Kansas City Thursday night. He is now in the Jasper County Jail. McLeod was arrested on warrant for three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault 1st degree, and one count of attempted robbery.

Authorities are still searching for a second suspect National Woods who also has the same charges as McLeod.

The 16 year old who was shot has been released from hospital after being listed in critical condition.

Here is a link to the original story:

http://www.koamtv.com/story/37234719/carthage-shooting-investigation