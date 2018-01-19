Welcome Back, Incident Spotlight - from the Joplin Police Department

The #JPDIncidentSpotlight will be returning to our social media. The criteria that our department has developed and that we will utilize in order to help us decide which incidents to talk about will be:

• Arrests which the public deem beneficial to the welfare of their community (drugs, stolen property, DWI)

• Incidents that promote awareness of a certain crime or incident and encourage them to take extra steps to be safe and to protect their property

• Incidents that looked... “large scale” to the community, where they want to know what happened with their officers in their city

• Names and more intimate details will NOT be included, more along the lines of how the spotlight was designed and started