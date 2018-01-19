Quantcast

Welcome Back, Incident Spotlight - from the Joplin Police Department

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
The #JPDIncidentSpotlight will be returning to our social media. The criteria that our department has developed and that we will utilize in order to help us decide which incidents to talk about will be:

• Arrests which the public deem beneficial to the welfare of their community (drugs, stolen property, DWI)
• Incidents that promote awareness of a certain crime or incident and encourage them to take extra steps to be safe and to protect their property
• Incidents that looked... “large scale” to the community, where they want to know what happened with their officers in their city
• Names and more intimate details will NOT be included, more along the lines of how the spotlight was designed and started

We ask that everyone that chooses to comment on these stories keep the posts relative to the incident at hand. Any comments that are found to be threatening towards someone or that is off topic may be removed at our discretion.

Incident Spotlight

On Sunday (1/14/2018) at 5:08pm an officer stopped a gold Honda Accord at 17/ Connor. The female passenger attempted to exit the vehicle and the driver was moving around in the vehicle. Other officers arrived and 4 occupants in the vehicle were detained. A K9 alerted to the vehicle, allowing a search to be conducted. A small amount of marijuana was located along with officers locating an illegally altered .410 gauge single barrel shotgun. The barrel had been sawed off, the stock cut off and the serial number had been ground off. The 30-year-old male driver was arrested for being in possession of a defaced firearm and an illegally altered firearm. Good work by our officers in removing an illegaly altered firearm from a residential neighborhood.

#jpdincidentspotlight

