Incident Spotlight - from the Joplin Police Department

Incident Spotlight

Last night at 11:54pm one of our officers stopped a vehicle at 18th and Maiden lane for multiple traffic violations, including speeding, lane use and fail to use a turn signal. The driver, a 41-year-old male, was found to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI. He was also cited for the traffic violations. As this weekend warms up and people venture back out, we encourage residents to plan ahead if alcohol is involved. Our officers are always looking for impai...red drivers, regardless of the day of the week and the time of day.