Local State Representative Runs for County Clerk

Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis announces he is dropping out of the Senate race. Rep. Davis instead plans to run for Jasper County Clerk.

Here is a statement from Charlie Davis:

"For the past 8 years, I have had the privilege of serving the people of Jasper

County in the Missouri Legislature. I am very proud of my accomplishments during the past 4

legislative sessions. Being on the Veterans Committee for 8 years and chairing the committee for the

past 6 has been such a privilege and honor. I am making the announcement that I will be running for

Jasper County Clerk. I made a commitment to my family that I would put them first in all I do in life.

With grandparents and parents aging and the need for family to take care of each other, I wanted to be

home more often and support my wife and take care of the needs of my family. I believe people have

seen my dedication to public service during my 52 years of life. Whether serving in the US Navy,

serving in leadership roles in my church, serving as treasurer of the Jasper County Central Committee,

being elected as Committeeman for my precinct or serving at State Representative in the Missouri

Legislature, I have always found that public service is my calling. Whether it is maintaining the

records of the Jasper County Commission, maintaining voter registration rolls or being the chief

election officer in Jasper County I know that I have the work ethic, energy and knowledge to serve as

Jasper County's next County Clerk."