PSU's Enactus Group Builds Hydroponics for an Orphanage in Haiti

Kids at an orphanage in Haiti can now grow their own produce to eat and sell.

And it's all thanks to Pitt State's "Enactus" team.

Five students researched and worked together with a math and physics student to design a "hydroponics" system.

It's a way of growing produce without soil, using PVC pipe and water.

The team built and installed the system in Haiti last month.

"The idea was to have them to have a way to have a source of income. Not just as giving them something, but something they can also be proud of. With the hydroponics system they're allowed to learn how plants grow in that type of way and also with the extra food, they're able to get some kind of income with it" says Emily Vue, the project manager.

"So in traditional farming you can only have so many nutrients per square foot of soil. Cause the soil can only hold so much. But when you're cycling that water through you can put those plants right next to each other and just control and adjust the nutrient density. So we can actually get a lot more plants per square foot than you could on a traditional farm" says Jeffrey Yankovich from the Enactus team.

The team will be back this spring during their spring break to check in with the farmers and make sure the program is a success.