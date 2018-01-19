Lions Look to Bounce Back vs. ESU

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's basketball team will play host to Emporia State on Saturday afternoon. Tip off from Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is slated for 3:30 pm.



Game Information

Teams: Missouri Southern (11-7, 6-3 MIAA) vs. Emporia State (8-9, 3-5 MIAA)

Date: January 20, 2018

Tip-Off: 3:30 PM

Location: Joplin, Mo.

Site: Robert Corn Court/Leggett & Platt Athletic Center

Series Record: Southern leads 50-31

Coaches: Jeff Boschee (67-42 overall/at MSSU - 4th year). Shaun Vandiver (86-102 overall/at Emporia State)

Media Coverage



MSSU Radio: Mike McClure - Play by play - Fox Sports Joplin - 101.3, 103.5 FM, AM 1560 KXMS 88.7 FM

Internet Audio: http://www.mssulions.com

Live Video: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/mssu/mbball

Lions on Facebook: Facebook.com/mososports

Lions on Twitter: @mososports; @mssumensbball



The Series

Missouri Southern holds a 50-31 advantage in the series with Emporia State. Southern has won 13 of the last 18 and nine of the last 12. The Lions have a 30-10 record against Emporia in Joplin, and are 19-21 in games played at Emporia. The Lions have won the only neutral site game. The Southern-Emporia series has produced eight overtime games, including two double overtime thrillers. The Lions have won six of the overtime games. Missouri Southern's biggest margin of victory was 43 points, 125-82, on Jan. 19, 2002. Emporia State's biggest victory spread was in 2007, (Jan. 17, 2007) defeating the Lions 105-67 (32 points).

NCAA Individual Stat Leaders

CJ Carr ranks 21st in total steals and 29th in total assists, while ranking 26th in assists per game and 27th in steals per game. Elyjah Clark ranks sixth nationally in three's per game, while ranking 19th in three point percentage, 22nd in three point attempts and 29th in total three's made.

MIAA Individual Leaders

Carr leads the MIAA in assists per game, steals per game, total assists and total steals, while Clark leads the league in total three's made, and ranks second in three point attempts and three point percentage.

MIAA Team Leaders

The Lions rank second in the MIAA in scoring, three pointer per game and total three pointers made, while ranking third in three point percentage.

Freshman of the Year

Elyjah Clark was the MIAA Freshman of the Year last season. His is the sixth Lion in the history of the program to earn that honor, joining Carlos Newberry (96-97), Carlos Escalera (99-00), Skyler Bowlin (07-08), Jason Adams (08-09), and Marquis Addison (10-11).

Three Point Streak

The Lions failed to make a three-pointer at Arkansas Tech in their match-up in 2012-13. It was the first time in 403 games that Southern had failed to hit a three pointer, dating back to Jan. 20, 1999 against Missouri S&T. The Lions have had a three in 160-straight games since Arkansas Tech in 2012-13.

Home Sweet Home

Missouri Southern can count on some of the best fan support in Division II. The Lions rank 10th nationally in home attendance this season, averaging 1,475 n fans per game. That number is fourth in the MIAA.

Super Tuesday

The Lions won their first game of the year on a Tuesday night against Randall. In Jeff Boschee's tenure, the team is 5-0 on Tuesdays.

Three's Company

The Lions shattered the previous MSSU school record for three pointers in a game against Randall as Southern made 20 three pointers against the Saints. The previous record of 15 was set in 2003 against St. Gregory's.

Holy Points Batman

The Lions scored 110 points in a win over Randall. The 110 points were the most the team has scored since they scored 113 against Southwest Baptist in 2014.

Northwest Non-Norms

Northwest Missouri came into the game with the Lions giving up 58.1 points per game and Southern scored 81 points against the Defending National Champions. The Bearcats also had averaged eight turnovers per game, while the Lions forced 11 Northwest miscues.

Comeback Kids

The Lions trailed by as many as 15 points with eight minutes left in the first half against Northwest Missouri, but closed the half to trail by just three. Southern eventually led by ten twice in the second half and won by six points. Against Missouri Western, the Lions trailed by nine midway through the second half before making the comeback.

CJ Taketh and Giveth

CJ Carr leads the MIAA in both steals and assists this season, while ranking 27th and 26th nationally in both those categories.

Clutch Free Throw Shooting

Southern was clutch at the charity stripe when it counted against Northwest Missouri. The Lions made 13-14 free throws in the final minute against the Bearcats.

High Scorer

CJ Carr scored 27 points against Northwest Missouri and that mark is the most points allowed to a single opposing player this year by the Bearcats.

Player Of The Week

For the second-straight week, the Lions have the MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week as Elyjah Clark was the MIAA Co-Player of the Week this week.

New Career High

Elyjah Clark set a new career high in scoring against Lindenwood this week. He scored 28 points on 6-10 from the field, 6-9 from long-range and 10-10 from the free throw line.

Lions On The Radio

The majority of the Lions games this season can be heard on the Missouri Southern Radio Network in Joplin. Southern is partnering with Fox Sports Joplin, the Lions can be heard on 101.3 FM, 103.5 FM, 88.7 FM and AM 1560.

Lions on TV

All Missouri Southern conference home games will be brought to you live this season courtesy of KGCS TV in Joplin. Fans can catch the action over the air live on Digital Channel 22 as well as on local cable systems.

Up Next

Southern will go back on the road playing at Northeastern State on January 24 at 7:30 pm.