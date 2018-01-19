T&F: PSU Men/Women Picked to Win MIAA Indoor Titles

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University men's and women's indoor track & field teams each were tabbed as the preseason favorite in the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Preseason Coaches Polls released Friday (Jan. 19). Both Gorillas squads captured 2017 MIAA Indoor Championships.



The Pitt State men received seven first place votes and 116 points to edge Lincoln for top honors in the poll. The Blue Tigers did not garner a first place vote in totaling 112 points. Missouri Southern finished third in the poll with one first place vote and 97 points, edging fourth place Central Missouri which garnered one first place vote and 96 points. Fort Hays State was a distant fifth with 73 points.



The Pitt State women received 11 first place votes and 143 points to earn the preseason No. 1 ranking. Lincoln garnered two first place votes and 128 points to land No. 2 on the list. MSSU (119), UCM (108) and Southwest Baptist (106) rounded out positions three through five in the poll.



The Gorillas men edged Lincoln, 121.5 points to 119 points, to capture the 2017 MIAA Indoor Championships at Joplin, Mo., while the Pitt State women rolled to a 71-point victory over their closest competitor, beating second-place SBU, 170 points to 99 points.



Pitt State will host the 2018 MIAA Indoor Championships Feb. 23-25 at the Robert W. Plaster Center, which also will serve as the host site for the 2018 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships Mar. 9-10.



Both Pitt State squads will be in action this afternoon and evening at the UCM Invitational at Warrensburg, Mo.





Men's MIAA Indoor Track & Field Coaches Poll

1) Pittsburg State (7) 116 points

2) Lincoln 112 points

3) Missouri Southern (1) 97 points

4) Central Missouri (1) 96 points

5) Fort Hays State 73 points

6) Nebraska Kearney 65 points

7) Emporia State 60 points

8) Northwest Missouri 56 points

9) Lindenwood 43 points

10) Washburn 36 points

11) Southwest Baptist 24 points

12) Missouri Western 14 points

Women's MIAA Indoor Track & Field Coaches Poll

1) Pittsburg State (11) 143 points

2) Lincoln (2) 128 points

3) Missouri Southern 119 points

4) Central Missouri 108 points

5) Southwest Baptist 106 points

T6) Lindenwood 78 points

T6) Nebraska Kearney 78 points

8) Fort Hays State 67 points

9) Northwest Missouri 61 points

10) Emporia State 48 points

11) Washburn 30 points

T12) Central Oklahoma 24 points

T12) Missouri Western 24 points