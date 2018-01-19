Quantcast

T&F: PSU Men/Women Picked to Win MIAA Indoor Titles

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University men's and women's indoor track & field teams each were tabbed as the preseason favorite in the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Preseason Coaches Polls released Friday (Jan. 19). Both Gorillas squads captured 2017 MIAA Indoor Championships.

The Pitt State men received seven first place votes and 116 points to edge Lincoln for top honors in the poll. The Blue Tigers did not garner a first place vote in totaling 112 points. Missouri Southern finished third in the poll with one first place vote and 97 points, edging fourth place Central Missouri which garnered one first place vote and 96 points. Fort Hays State was a distant fifth with 73 points.

The Pitt State women received 11 first place votes and 143 points to earn the preseason No. 1 ranking. Lincoln garnered two first place votes and 128 points to land No. 2 on the list. MSSU (119), UCM (108) and Southwest Baptist (106) rounded out positions three through five in the poll.

The Gorillas men edged Lincoln, 121.5 points to 119 points, to capture the 2017 MIAA Indoor Championships at Joplin, Mo., while the Pitt State women rolled to a 71-point victory over their closest competitor, beating second-place SBU, 170 points to 99 points.

Pitt State will host the 2018 MIAA Indoor Championships Feb. 23-25 at the Robert W. Plaster Center, which also will serve as the host site for the 2018 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships Mar. 9-10.

Both Pitt State squads will be in action this afternoon and evening at the UCM Invitational at Warrensburg, Mo.

 

Men's MIAA Indoor Track & Field Coaches Poll

1) Pittsburg State (7) 116 points

2) Lincoln  112 points

3) Missouri Southern (1)    97 points

4) Central Missouri (1)     96 points

5) Fort Hays State          73 points

6) Nebraska Kearney         65 points

7) Emporia State            60 points

8) Northwest Missouri       56 points

9) Lindenwood               43 points

10) Washburn                36 points

11) Southwest Baptist       24 points

12) Missouri Western        14 points

Women's MIAA Indoor Track & Field Coaches Poll

1) Pittsburg State (11) 143 points

2) Lincoln (2) 128 points

3) Missouri Southern 119 points

4) Central Missouri  108 points

5) Southwest Baptist       106 points

T6) Lindenwood              78 points

T6) Nebraska Kearney        78 points

8) Fort Hays State          67 points

9) Northwest Missouri       61 points

10) Emporia State           48 points

11) Washburn                30 points

T12) Central Oklahoma       24 points

T12) Missouri Western       24 points

