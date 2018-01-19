Southern Looks to Halt Streaking Hornets

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team will be back in action this Saturday as the Lions play host to Emporia State at 1:30 pm on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.



Game Information

Date: January 20, 2018

Tip-Off: 1:30 pm

Location: Joplin, Mo.

Site: Leggett and Platt Athletic Center

Series Record: ESU leads, 54-24



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: Fox Sports Joplin 101.3, 103.5 FM, and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS

Audio: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WMBH

Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions/

Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/mssu/wbball/



The Series vs. Emporia State

Emporia State holds a 54-24 advantage over the Lions in the series between the two schools. However, the Lady Hornets are 19-17 in Joplin and are 10-6 on Robert Corn Court inside The Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The Lions snapped a six-game losing streak to Emporia State during the 2015-16 season by winning 71-58 in Joplin. In last year's meeting, senior guard Julianna Wadsworth scored a team-high 18 points off the bench in a nine-point loss to the Hornets. Junior guard Desirea Buerge added 13 points, while senior guard Jenson Maydew recorded seven points and seven rebounds. The longest winning streak for the Lady Hornets came back at the beginning of the series as they rattled off 10 straight wins from Jan. 22, 1977 thru Jan. 17, 1981. Missouri Southern's longest winning streak came in the early to mid 90s as they strung together eight wins between Jan. 11, 1992 and Feb. 24, 1996.



Possible Starters

Missouri Southern (9-8, 6-3 MIAA)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

1 Dru Clark G 5-7 R-Jr 9.5 4.1 44 14 Collinsville, Okla.

3 Julianna Wadsworth G 5-8 Sr. 4.0 2.3 20 15 Oswego, Ill.

15 Chelsey Henry G 5-10 Jr. 18.3 3.2 27 6 Neosho, Mo.

21 Desirea Buerge F 6-0 Jr. 19.8 8.7 11 14 Webb City, Mo.

31 Jenson Maydew F 5-11 Sr. 10.4 7.9 17 5 Pratt, Kan.



Emporia State (12-3, 7-1 MIAA)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

14 Marissa Preston G 5-8 Gr. 8.5 1.9 31 11 Kansas City, MO

20 Tiana Moala F/C 6-3 Jr. 3.9 4.4 11 7 Paola, Kan.

22 Jacee Kramer G 5-9 Sr. 10.1 2.2 36 9 Winchester, Kan.

35 Tyra Jones F 6-0 Jr. 14.3 7.7 21 12 Detroit, MI

44 Emily Miller G/F 5-10 Jr. 12.7 3.0 21 17 Columbia, M



Quick Notes

Veteran Leadership

MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.



MIAA Pre-Season Poll

The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.



MOSO Makes Them All, OPPO Hits the Wall

Down the stretch, MSSU has converted on one of the most important situations in sports: free throw shooting. Lions have made 306 of 390 attempts from the free throw line for second in the conference in free throws made and remain third in the MIAA in FT percentage (.785). They are nine percentage points higher than their opponents (79-70%) inside Leggett Platt, including a season best 27-for-28 (.964) from the line versus Graceland. Their opponents for some reason are not faring well with the pressure, being limited to 69 percent in 17 games as one of seven teams to hold opponents under 70 percent for six in the MIAA, despite allowing teams 326 opportunities (fourth most in the MIAA).



Henry the 15th I am I am

Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly throughout the season, currently second on the squad in scoring at an 18.3 ppg clip (48-percent), including a career-high 27 points versus Northwest Missouri St. and seven other 20-point games. She was named MIAA Athlete of the Week for her back-to-back 20-point performances against Lindenwood (23) and Lincoln (26), while recording a perfect 15-for-15 stand at the free-throw line last week. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions (10.3) and is currently fourth in the MIAA in scoring, fourth in free-throw percentage (88.6), and seventh in field-goal percentage.



Let the Buerge Hit The Floor

Since returning to game action, junior forward Desirea Buerge has played out of her mind for the Lions thus far by leading the team in points 19.8 (52-percent) in 13 games after recording seven 20-plus point games and seven double-doubles during the season. Buerge is at second on the MIAA leader board in scoring, tied for fifth in rebounds (8.7), and sixth in field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage (87.4).



She Works Hard for the Rebound

Senior forward Jenson Maydew is currently tenth on the MIAA rebounding leader board (7.9). She added a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds against Missouri Western for her third double-double of the season couple weeks ago, which was a career-high for double-doubles in a season. Maydew moved up two spots into fourth in minutes (33.3) as one of six players to average over 33 minutes



Welcome Back Fritz

Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.



International Love

Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain. Both have seen in 23 games combined and started in four games each. Campbell is tied for second on team with ten blocks, while Catalan has scored 48 total points and registered 15 assists in 170 minutes.



Up Next

The Lions travel to Tahlequah, Oklahoma for Wednesday's contest at 5:30 pm against the Northeastern State Riverhawks to begin a three-game road skid.