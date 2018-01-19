Local 11-Year-Old Aims to Make USA Bobsled Team

Damiyah Smith is known as the "Powerhouse Princess."

She is a 22 time world champion powerlifter, anolympic weightlifter and a combine athlete, and she is only 11 years old. She's been training in power-lifting since age 8 and then we transitioned her into Olympic weightlifting," says her mother, Kristenee Smith.

Over the summer, Damiyah competed in the Junior Olympics.. catching the eye of the USA Bobsled team. The young athlete's combine scores got her an invite to the bobsled school in Lake Placid, New York, at the Olympic Training Center.

"I really didn't know what bobsled was, so my dad had to show me the movie "Cool Runnings, and I loved the movie," Damiyah says, "bobsledding seemed so amazing."

Damiyah's power-lifting experience has taught her power and speed, something she'll use to conquer this new sport.



"I know i'm going to love it, because I love speed," Damiyah adds, "everybody says it's like a roller coaster, and i love roller coasters."



Smith will be leaving for Lake Placid on Saturday.