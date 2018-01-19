5 St. Paul Advances to Lancer Classic Championship

The city of Joplin and surrounding urban areas are getting closer to having a network of biking and walking trails. One of the reps from the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization presented the newest version of the plan to the board and any members of the public that wanted to join the meeting. One of the missions of the improved network of biking and walking trails is to be able to provide more of an inclusive transportation experience around the area. "Cities have of...

The city of Joplin and surrounding urban areas are getting closer to having a network of biking and walking trails. One of the reps from the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization presented the newest version of the plan to the board and any members of the public that wanted to join the meeting. One of the missions of the improved network of biking and walking trails is to be able to provide more of an inclusive transportation experience around the area. "Cities have of...

More >>