Lett Signs to Missouri Southern

College Heights senior Marlee Lett signed her letter of intent today to stay in Joplin and play basketball for the Missouri Southern Lions next season.

Lett is currently playing out her senior year at CHCS, but as a junior she earned All-District and 1st team All-Conference honors. She already has more than 1,200 points and 500 rebounds in her high school career.

"My family, they're really supportive and I live super close to Southern so they can all watch me play, Lett says, "I went to their summer camp and met some of the girls and I just really like the atmosphere. It's just really family-like. They all seem to be good friends and that's just something I wanted to be a part of."

"I have absolutely enjoyed coaching Marlee for several reasons," says CHCS head coach John Blankenship, "She is one of the most teachable players I have ever coaches. She has a great attitude, work ethic and a tremendous drive to succeed and get better."