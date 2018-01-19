Quantcast

Joplin Council Candidates are Finalized for April Election - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Council Candidates are Finalized for April Election

Updated:

Voters will be choosing five new seats for the Joplin City Council. 

Six people have been certified as candidates for three general seats: incumbent Ryan Stanley, Harvey Hutchinson, Doug Lawson, Joshua Bard, Steve Urie, Anthony Monteleone

Two candidates are certified for one Zone 4 seat: Morris Glaze, Diane Reid Adams

Incumbent Gary Shaw is running unopposed for the Zone 1 seat.

City officials say residents can vote on general seat and zone candidates regardless of their residency in a particular zone.  Absentee voting opens Tuesday, February 20th with Monday, April 2 being the last day to vote absentee. March 28 is the last day that absentee ballots can be mailed out.

The election is on April 3rd.

Voters have until March 7th to register to vote. You can register in person at your County Clerk's office.

Jasper County, County Clerk's Office - 417-358-0413
302 S. Main, Rm. 102
Carthage, MO 64836
417-358-0413
FAX: 417-358-0415
Website: http://www.jaspercounty.org/election.html

Newton County, County Clerk's Office -- 417-451-8221
101 S. Wood St.
Neosho, MO 64850
417-451-8221
FAX: 417-451-7434
Website: http://www.newtoncountymo.com/county-clerk.html
newton@sos.mo.gov

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KDHE Issues Violation After Radium Found in Local Drinking Water

    KDHE Issues Violation After Radium Found in Local Drinking Water

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-01-20 00:44:49 GMT

    "...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."

    More >>

    "...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."

    More >>

  • PSU's Enactus Group Builds Hydroponics for an Orphanage in Haiti

    PSU's Enactus Group Builds Hydroponics for an Orphanage in Haiti

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-01-19 22:42:52 GMT
    Kids at an orphanage in Haiti can now grow their own produce to eat and sell. And it's all thanks to Pitt State's "Enactus" team. Five students researched and worked together with a math and physics student to design a "hydroponics" system. It's a way of growing produce without soil, using PVC pipe and water. The team built and installed the system in Haiti last month. "The idea was to have them to have a way to have a source of income. Not just a...More >>
    Kids at an orphanage in Haiti can now grow their own produce to eat and sell. And it's all thanks to Pitt State's "Enactus" team. Five students researched and worked together with a math and physics student to design a "hydroponics" system. It's a way of growing produce without soil, using PVC pipe and water. The team built and installed the system in Haiti last month. "The idea was to have them to have a way to have a source of income. Not just a...More >>

  • Carthage Police Make Arrest In Shooting

    Carthage Police Make Arrest In Shooting

    Carthage Police Make Arrest In Shooting

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:45 PM EST2018-01-19 18:45:04 GMT

    Police make their first arrest for a shooting that put two people in the hospital last week. Carthage Police Department responded to Kansas City Mo in reference to the shooting investigation that occurred at 1142 River St. Carthage Police Detectives with the assistance Kansas City Mo Police Department Impact Unit.  21-year-old Timothy McLeod was arrested in Kansas City Thursday night.  He is now in the Jasper County Jail.  McLeod was arrested on warrant for t...

    More >>

    Police make their first arrest for a shooting that put two people in the hospital last week. Carthage Police Department responded to Kansas City Mo in reference to the shooting investigation that occurred at 1142 River St. Carthage Police Detectives with the assistance Kansas City Mo Police Department Impact Unit.  21-year-old Timothy McLeod was arrested in Kansas City Thursday night.  He is now in the Jasper County Jail.  McLeod was arrested on warrant for t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.