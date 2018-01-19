Joplin Council Candidates are Finalized for April Election

Voters will be choosing five new seats for the Joplin City Council.

Six people have been certified as candidates for three general seats: incumbent Ryan Stanley, Harvey Hutchinson, Doug Lawson, Joshua Bard, Steve Urie, Anthony Monteleone

Two candidates are certified for one Zone 4 seat: Morris Glaze, Diane Reid Adams

Incumbent Gary Shaw is running unopposed for the Zone 1 seat.

City officials say residents can vote on general seat and zone candidates regardless of their residency in a particular zone. Absentee voting opens Tuesday, February 20th with Monday, April 2 being the last day to vote absentee. March 28 is the last day that absentee ballots can be mailed out.

The election is on April 3rd.

Voters have until March 7th to register to vote. You can register in person at your County Clerk's office.

Jasper County, County Clerk's Office - 417-358-0413

302 S. Main, Rm. 102

Carthage, MO 64836

417-358-0413

FAX: 417-358-0415

Website: http://www.jaspercounty.org/election.html

Newton County, County Clerk's Office -- 417-451-8221

101 S. Wood St.

Neosho, MO 64850

417-451-8221

FAX: 417-451-7434

Website: http://www.newtoncountymo.com/county-clerk.html

newton@sos.mo.gov