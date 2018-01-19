KDHE Issues Violation After Radium Found in Local Drinking Water

"...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."More >>
"...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."More >>
There have been 271 flu cases in Newton County alone since December; usually that number is 50.More >>
There have been 271 flu cases in Newton County alone since December; usually that number is 50.More >>
Two years ago, fires in vacant houses caused by the homeless accounted for 20 percent of the total fires that year.More >>
Two years ago, fires in vacant houses caused by the homeless accounted for 20 percent of the total fires that year.More >>
Colder night time temperatures will turn much of slush into ice.More >>
Colder night time temperatures will turn much of slush into ice.More >>
"We said we wanted to just allow the city manager and police chief to engage in a conversation."More >>
"We said we wanted to just allow the city manager and police chief to engage in a conversation."More >>
Law enforcement members say they're stretched during certain times of the day.More >>
Law enforcement members say they're stretched during certain times of the day.More >>
"My wife doesn't feel safe now. Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."More >>
"My wife doesn't feel safe now. Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."More >>
Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.More >>
Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.More >>
A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."More >>
A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."More >>
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.More >>
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.More >>