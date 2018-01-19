Quantcast

Man Convicted of Sexual Exploitation in Joplin - KOAM TV 7

Man Convicted of Sexual Exploitation in Joplin

Updated:

A North Carolina man is convicted of sexual exploitation of child in Joplin. 33-year-old David Lee Perkins from Winston-Salem, NC faces at least 30 years in prison after crossing state lines with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a child under the age of 12. Perkins admitted that he used the victim to produce child pornography which he distributed. He was arrested on December 11, 2016 after a female acquaintance said she found several videos of Perkins engaged in sexually explicit conduct with an underage girl. The court found that the abuse had been going on at various Joplin hotels and motels for more than a year. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of pre-sentence investigations.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KDHE Issues Violation After Radium Found in Local Drinking Water

    KDHE Issues Violation After Radium Found in Local Drinking Water

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-01-20 00:44:49 GMT

    "...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."

    More >>

    "...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."

    More >>

  • PSU's Enactus Group Builds Hydroponics for an Orphanage in Haiti

    PSU's Enactus Group Builds Hydroponics for an Orphanage in Haiti

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-01-19 22:42:52 GMT
    Kids at an orphanage in Haiti can now grow their own produce to eat and sell. And it's all thanks to Pitt State's "Enactus" team. Five students researched and worked together with a math and physics student to design a "hydroponics" system. It's a way of growing produce without soil, using PVC pipe and water. The team built and installed the system in Haiti last month. "The idea was to have them to have a way to have a source of income. Not just a...More >>
    Kids at an orphanage in Haiti can now grow their own produce to eat and sell. And it's all thanks to Pitt State's "Enactus" team. Five students researched and worked together with a math and physics student to design a "hydroponics" system. It's a way of growing produce without soil, using PVC pipe and water. The team built and installed the system in Haiti last month. "The idea was to have them to have a way to have a source of income. Not just a...More >>

  • Carthage Police Make Arrest In Shooting

    Carthage Police Make Arrest In Shooting

    Carthage Police Make Arrest In Shooting

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:45 PM EST2018-01-19 18:45:04 GMT

    Police make their first arrest for a shooting that put two people in the hospital last week. Carthage Police Department responded to Kansas City Mo in reference to the shooting investigation that occurred at 1142 River St. Carthage Police Detectives with the assistance Kansas City Mo Police Department Impact Unit.  21-year-old Timothy McLeod was arrested in Kansas City Thursday night.  He is now in the Jasper County Jail.  McLeod was arrested on warrant for t...

    More >>

    Police make their first arrest for a shooting that put two people in the hospital last week. Carthage Police Department responded to Kansas City Mo in reference to the shooting investigation that occurred at 1142 River St. Carthage Police Detectives with the assistance Kansas City Mo Police Department Impact Unit.  21-year-old Timothy McLeod was arrested in Kansas City Thursday night.  He is now in the Jasper County Jail.  McLeod was arrested on warrant for t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.