Man Convicted of Sexual Exploitation in Joplin

A North Carolina man is convicted of sexual exploitation of child in Joplin. 33-year-old David Lee Perkins from Winston-Salem, NC faces at least 30 years in prison after crossing state lines with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a child under the age of 12. Perkins admitted that he used the victim to produce child pornography which he distributed. He was arrested on December 11, 2016 after a female acquaintance said she found several videos of Perkins engaged in sexually explicit conduct with an underage girl. The court found that the abuse had been going on at various Joplin hotels and motels for more than a year. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of pre-sentence investigations.