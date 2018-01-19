JFD Work Structure Fire

From 1/15/2018

On Monday, January 15, 2018, Ladder 1B, Rescue 3B, Engine 2B, Engine 4B, and Battalion 1B responded to a report of a structure fire at 727 S. Murphy Ave. The first arriving unit was on scene at 4:54 pm and reported a vacant one story single family dwelling with heavy smoke coming from the attic and fire showing. Crews entered the structure and extinguished the fire confining it to the room of origin. The fire was under control at 5:10pm, there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary in nature, caused by homeless persons that had set a warming or cooking fire in the vacant structure. Assistance was provided by Joplin Police Department and Metro Emergency Transport System.