Joplin Public Library Begins A New Literacy Program

The Joplin Public Library's new 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program kicked off today. It allows families to check out bags of books to read with their babies, toddlers and young children. The parents try to reach one thousand books before their child enters kindergarten.

Joplin resident Amanda Heeren says, "I think it's a great program. I think it encourages a lot of families who normally wouldn't normally maybe utilize the library to go ahead and come in and... they have books per-selected, so I don't have to think about what books they should be checking out."

The program is free. You just need a library card.