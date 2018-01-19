Meet Kaylah and Sophia. On Friday, they met for the first time. And these Pitt students have an exciting semester ahead of them as Pitt Pals!

"You learn a lot about different cultures and a lot about different people, and the things that people our age do in different countries," said Kaylah Ailes, who's hosting her 4th Pitt Pal.

For the last 10 years, the Pitt Pal program has been pairing international students with domestic students. It's a way to make studying in a foreign land less intimidating for Pitt State's international guests.

"I like this kind of activity, and I want to have a pal in America to know more about American culture and have fun with her together," said Sophia, a student from China.

Many more international students are meeting their Pitt Pals at a Friday night meet and greet at the student center. One of the past host students says it's not just the international students who benefits from the relationship.

"We hit it off, right off the bat. We pretty much became best friends. He was like my brother by the time he left," said Levi DeWitt, who's hosted in the past and is hosting a Pitt Pal again this year.

And an international student who participated last year says, her Pittsburg friend was there for her when things got tough.

"If you have questions and if you feel lonely, once you have a Pitt Pal, you will not feel homesick," said Shalin, a student from Taiwan.

As for Kaylah and Sophia, they'll soon be enjoying some traditional 4 State cuisine together!

