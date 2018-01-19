Quantcast

#4 Pittsburg Advances to Border Classic Championship - KOAM TV 7

#4 Pittsburg Advances to Border Classic Championship

Updated:

The Pittsburg boys topped Carthage on Friday night 64-56 to advance to Saturday's Border Classic championship game.

Marque English had a game-high 23 points. Gavyn Elkamil added 18 for Pittsburg.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pitt Pals

    Pitt Pals

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:30 PM EST2018-01-20 03:30:06 GMT

    Meet Kaylah and Sophia. On Friday, they met for the first time. And these Pitt students have an exciting semester ahead of them as Pitt Pals! 

    More >>

    Meet Kaylah and Sophia. On Friday, they met for the first time. And these Pitt students have an exciting semester ahead of them as Pitt Pals! 

    More >>

  • KDHE Issues Violation After Radium Found in Local Drinking Water

    KDHE Issues Violation After Radium Found in Local Drinking Water

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-01-20 00:44:49 GMT

    "...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."

    More >>

    "...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."

    More >>

  • PSU's Enactus Group Builds Hydroponics for an Orphanage in Haiti

    PSU's Enactus Group Builds Hydroponics for an Orphanage in Haiti

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-01-19 22:42:52 GMT
    Kids at an orphanage in Haiti can now grow their own produce to eat and sell. And it's all thanks to Pitt State's "Enactus" team. Five students researched and worked together with a math and physics student to design a "hydroponics" system. It's a way of growing produce without soil, using PVC pipe and water. The team built and installed the system in Haiti last month. "The idea was to have them to have a way to have a source of income. Not just a...More >>
    Kids at an orphanage in Haiti can now grow their own produce to eat and sell. And it's all thanks to Pitt State's "Enactus" team. Five students researched and worked together with a math and physics student to design a "hydroponics" system. It's a way of growing produce without soil, using PVC pipe and water. The team built and installed the system in Haiti last month. "The idea was to have them to have a way to have a source of income. Not just a...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.