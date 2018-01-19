4 Pittsburg Advances to Border Classic Championship

Clay Gayman is now Nevada's all-time scoring king.More >>
Clay Gayman is now Nevada's all-time scoring king.More >>
Marque English had 23 points in Pittsburg's win over Carthage.More >>
Marque English had 23 points in Pittsburg's win over Carthage.More >>
College Heights senior Marlee Lett will be staying in Joplin next season, signing her letter of intent today to play for coach Ressel and Missouri Southern.More >>
College Heights senior Marlee Lett will be staying in Joplin next season, signing her letter of intent today to play for coach Ressel and Missouri Southern.More >>
Nena Taylor dropped 25 for Parsons, but the Indians got by the Vikings 41-32.More >>
Nena Taylor dropped 25 for Parsons, but the Indians got by the Vikings 41-32.More >>
Damiyah Smith is a 22X world champion power lifter, but is heading to Lake Placid this weekend with hopes of making the US Youth Olympic Bobsled team.More >>
Damiyah Smith is a 22X world champion power lifter, but is heading to Lake Placid this weekend with hopes of making the US Youth Olympic Bobsled team.More >>
The Lions will host Emporia State on Saturday looking to end the Hornets' 5 game winning streak.More >>
The Lions will host Emporia State on Saturday looking to end the Hornets' 5 game winning streak.More >>
Meet Kaylah and Sophia. On Friday, they met for the first time. And these Pitt students have an exciting semester ahead of them as Pitt Pals!More >>
Meet Kaylah and Sophia. On Friday, they met for the first time. And these Pitt students have an exciting semester ahead of them as Pitt Pals!More >>
"...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."More >>
"...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."More >>
Police make their first arrest for a shooting that put two people in the hospital last week. Carthage Police Department responded to Kansas City Mo in reference to the shooting investigation that occurred at 1142 River St. Carthage Police Detectives with the assistance Kansas City Mo Police Department Impact Unit. 21-year-old Timothy McLeod was arrested in Kansas City Thursday night. He is now in the Jasper County Jail. McLeod was arrested on warrant for t...More >>
Police make their first arrest for a shooting that put two people in the hospital last week. Carthage Police Department responded to Kansas City Mo in reference to the shooting investigation that occurred at 1142 River St. Carthage Police Detectives with the assistance Kansas City Mo Police Department Impact Unit. 21-year-old Timothy McLeod was arrested in Kansas City Thursday night. He is now in the Jasper County Jail. McLeod was arrested on warrant for t...More >>
A local mom is calling an auto mechanic an angel for his gift to her son who lives with autism.More >>
A local mom is calling an auto mechanic an angel for his gift to her son who lives with autism.More >>
There have been 271 flu cases in Newton County alone since December; usually that number is 50.More >>
There have been 271 flu cases in Newton County alone since December; usually that number is 50.More >>