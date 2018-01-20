Local Monument Closes Its Doors After Government Shut Down

Two local national parks close down as a result of the government shut down. The George Washington Carver National Monument is one of the affected parks. It has closed its doors until congress can pass a spending bill. All 12 of the monument's employees have been put on furlough, which means they will not be working or getting paid. Even though the park has canceled several of its planned events already, the monument's superintendent Jim Heaney says he's optimistic the shutdown won't last long.

He said, "I'm optimistic, yes I am. I'm hoping... it's my best hope that this doesn't go on for very long. I hate the idea of denying the American public such a wonderful place with such a great story."

The park is still accessible by the public, but they will have to do so at their own risk, as there will be no one on staff. The Fort Scott Historical Site has also closed down because of the shut down.