Southwest Missouri Democrats Discuss Candidate Issues, Trouble in Jeff City

Issues in Jeff City and upcoming elections are hot topics for Southwest Missouri Democrats who met in Carthage today.

Representative Crystal Quade for the 132nd District, which includes Springfield, was guest speaker.

Quade said of the Greitens affair, it's too early to know if they'll be able to seek his impeachment.

A key issue discussed was that Democrats don't have choices in elections, because there are often no individuals running for positions in Missouri.

Executive Director Krista Stark: "We want to have a candidate in every single race if possible, because we want to be giving people that choice, we don't want them to have to vote for someone that they don't agree with on a wide range of things."

Officials say nearly 70 people attended today's breakfast.