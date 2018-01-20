Quantcast

Carthage Humane Society Looking Toward A Brighter Future

    The Carthage Humane Society is still on the recovering side after months of turmoil and controversy surrounding the operation of the facility.
    Officials say times are still tough but today marked a new chapter.
The support keeps piling up...
Deborah Bell, CHS Executive Director: "It's just been phenomenally amazing to see cat food, dog food brought in, beds being donated, money."
    Deborah Bell says she was  nearly brought to tears looking at the amount of help she and the Carthage Humane Society are receiving.
    Earlier this month, the county commissioners announced they would not provide the annual funding to the facility because of alleged animal neglect and financial shortfalls from the past year.
    But then, they decided, after a probationary period, the commission would re-examine funding for the facility.
    Bell attributes the change of heart to the community response.
Bell: "They have spoken, they have said they want Carthage Humane Society to not just exist, but to thrive."
    The shelter celebrated a grand reopening, and as part of that,  a dedication of the "Gussie's Cat Haven" named for Gus Murrell, a woman with a passion for helping animals.
Kathy Wooldrigde, friends with Gussie for 45 years: "She would go out in the middle of a blizzard and feed every animal that was around, we brought supplies out here, she absolutely loved it and to see it come to fruition, I'm sure she's smiling down and is surrounded by all the cats now and dogs."
    The cat haven was supposed to be opened  some time ago when Murrell made the donation, but, her dream wasn't realized until after she passed away.
    More than 250 people joined  tours to show their support for the facility, but bell knows there's more to accomplish when it comes to its image and operation. 
Bell: "I love what's going on here but I'm going to be honest with you, we've only scratched the surface of what I'm thinking could be done."

