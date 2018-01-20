Women's March in Pittsburg Rallies Support for Sexual Assault Survivors

Crowds gather at Pittsburg State University with many goals, whether it's supporting children brought to America illegally, or the LGBTQ+ community. Together, they are ready to march.

"We had a new member come to one of our meetings and talk about wanting to do a women's march, just to bring awareness to things like pro-choice causes, and imbalances on gender equality across the board. Women are still paid less. And that's a problem" says Jessena Schultze from the SEK NOW chapter.

But the theme of the march was the #metoo campaign.

"A sense of empowerment and solidarity for individuals who have experienced sexual sexual violence. And it's really importance for individuals who have experienced it to know that they are not alone. And also show that individuals who haven't experienced it, still stand and support those people" says Evie Shawn, who's there marching.

It wasn't just women at the women's march and rally.

"I think that i have an obligation to my community and other people. Part of my job as a citizen is to do what I can, which is little. To make the country better, I hope" says Dick Thompson, who's at the march with his wife.

"He's very very supportive of women and women's issues. And that's the reason I'm here. There are many many issues, not just trump. And i am here to support my sisters" says Delma Thompson. Who went to the Kansas City Women's march with her husband as well.

Some of the presenters spoke to the group about being a person that somebody that may have been assaulted can talk to. And the importance of teaching our kids about consent.

As one marcher explains to us, consent is a simple as tea.

"If someone asks for tea, you can let them have tea. But if they say "No, I don't want tea", then obviously don't force it down their throats. It's kind of the same thing, don't force someone to have sex..if it's anything else, it's rape." says marcher, Grace Luther.

They were there strolling for their mothers, or marching for any group of people whose issues seem to be brushed aside by society.