Girard Wins Wilson Co. Classic, Crain Reaches 1,000

It was a good night all around for the Girard girls basketball team.

The Trojans beat the Cherryvale Chargers to win the Wilson County Classic in Fredonia, KS, and senior guard Sydnee Crain recorded her 1,000th career point.

Crain finished with 27 against Cherryvale, which gave her 85 total points in the tournament. She finished just two points shy of the tournament record. Crain was also named to the all-tournament team, along with teammates Jacey Murphy and Jaada Valley.

Crain has signed to play at Pittsburg State University next season.