The Girl Scouts visited the Kansas Technology Center on Saturday for the annual Gorilla Scouts event. Girls between the ages of 10 and 16 got to try their hand at plastic molding, printing personalized notebooks, and other STEM activities.

The goal of the event is to expose young women to a variety of technology based careers. About 25% of the students in technology related fields at Pitt state are female. That's up from 10%, ten years ago.

