Quantcast

Gorilla Scouts - KOAM TV 7

Gorilla Scouts

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Girl Scouts visited the Kansas Technology Center on Saturday for the annual Gorilla Scouts event. Girls between the ages of 10 and 16 got to try their hand at plastic molding, printing personalized notebooks, and other STEM activities.

The goal of the event is to expose young women to a variety of technology based careers. About 25% of the students in technology related fields at Pitt state are female. That's up from 10%, ten years ago.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Governor Greitens Grants First Interview Since Affair Revealed

    Governor Greitens Grants First Interview Since Affair Revealed

    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:43 PM EST2018-01-21 03:43:13 GMT

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.  

    More >>

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.  

    More >>

  • Sleigh Bell Dance

    Sleigh Bell Dance

    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:26 PM EST2018-01-21 03:26:30 GMT

    A good crowd boogied down in Carl Junction Saturday for the Sleigh Bell Dance.

    More >>

    A good crowd boogied down in Carl Junction Saturday for the Sleigh Bell Dance.

    More >>

  • Gorilla Scouts

    Gorilla Scouts

    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-01-21 03:19:09 GMT

    The Girl Scouts visited the Kansas Technology Center on Saturday for the annual Gorilla Scouts event. 

    More >>

    The Girl Scouts visited the Kansas Technology Center on Saturday for the annual Gorilla Scouts event. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.