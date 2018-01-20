Quantcast

CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI -

A good crowd boogied down in Carl Junction Saturday for the Sleigh Bell Dance. A band known as "the Geriatrics" provided the live music for the event at the Carl Junction Community Center.

Fun events like this are a great way for older 4 Staters to get out, get some exercise, and make a friend or two! The event also featured door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. The Carl Junction Community Center hosts a dance like this every few months or so.
 

