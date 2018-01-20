Talent Show Drums Up Dollars for Camp Barnabas Kids

A parade of talented people drummed up support for special needs kids to go to camp. The Talent for Campers event in Neosho Saturday included signing to song and a group that danced to a song from the popular Broadway musical Hamilton, Another performer played the harp. Entry fees are helping fund scholarships valued at seven hundred seventy-five dollars to Camp Barnabas for special needs children. Fifteen hundred kids go each year helped by twenty-five hundred volunteers.

Sherry Kettner with Camp Barnabas said, "We are a small organization in regards to our full-time staff and we rely so heavily on the community to be a part of what were doing that anytime someone does something like this we are so grateful. And so excited that other people have decided to share the mission of Barnabas.We love when people can help further the mission that is Barnabas and that is campers coming to camp. And when they come to camp, they get a week of feeling normal and special and also coming to know more about Christ and coming to know Christ sometimes."



There was also a silent auction. Last year's event raised about seven thousand dollars and the goal this year is ten thousand. The event was the second annual talent show. Carly Anderson organized the event following the successful one last year that was the idea of Jocelyn Lamp. Lamp moved out of state and Anderson picked up the baton to keep the popular fundraiser going.