Quantcast

Talent Show Drums Up Dollars for Camp Barnabas Kids - KOAM TV 7

Talent Show Drums Up Dollars for Camp Barnabas Kids

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

A parade of talented people drummed up support for special needs kids to go to camp. The Talent for Campers event  in Neosho Saturday included signing to song  and  a group that  danced to a song from the popular Broadway musical Hamilton, Another performer played the harp. Entry fees are helping  fund  scholarships valued at seven hundred seventy-five dollars to Camp Barnabas for special needs  children.  Fifteen hundred kids go each year helped by twenty-five  hundred volunteers.  

 Sherry Kettner with Camp Barnabas said, "We are a small organization in regards to our full-time staff and we rely so heavily on the community to be a part of what were doing that anytime someone does something like this we are so grateful. And so excited that other people have decided to share the mission of Barnabas.We love when people can help further the mission that is Barnabas and that is campers coming to camp. And when they come to camp, they get a week of feeling normal and special and also coming to know more about Christ and coming to know Christ sometimes."


There was also a  silent auction.  Last year's event raised about seven  thousand dollars and the goal this year is ten thousand. The event was the second annual talent show. Carly Anderson organized the event following the successful one last year that was the idea of Jocelyn Lamp.  Lamp moved out of state and Anderson picked up the baton to keep the popular fundraiser going.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Governor Greitens Grants First Interview Since Affair Revealed

    Governor Greitens Grants First Interview Since Affair Revealed

    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:43 PM EST2018-01-21 03:43:13 GMT

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.  

    More >>

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.  

    More >>

  • Sleigh Bell Dance

    Sleigh Bell Dance

    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:26 PM EST2018-01-21 03:26:30 GMT

    A good crowd boogied down in Carl Junction Saturday for the Sleigh Bell Dance.

    More >>

    A good crowd boogied down in Carl Junction Saturday for the Sleigh Bell Dance.

    More >>

  • Gorilla Scouts

    Gorilla Scouts

    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-01-21 03:19:09 GMT

    The Girl Scouts visited the Kansas Technology Center on Saturday for the annual Gorilla Scouts event. 

    More >>

    The Girl Scouts visited the Kansas Technology Center on Saturday for the annual Gorilla Scouts event. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.