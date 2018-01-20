Governor Greitens Grants First Interview Since Affair Revealed

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.More >>
A good crowd boogied down in Carl Junction Saturday for the Sleigh Bell Dance.More >>
The Girl Scouts visited the Kansas Technology Center on Saturday for the annual Gorilla Scouts event.More >>
Meet Kaylah and Sophia. On Friday, they met for the first time. And these Pitt students have an exciting semester ahead of them as Pitt Pals!More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.More >>
A local mom is calling an auto mechanic an angel for his gift to her son who lives with autism.More >>
The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.More >>
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.More >>
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who’ve personally experienced boarding school.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
