Governor Greitens Grants First Interview Since Affair Revealed

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.

Greitens, in his first interview since acknowledging the affair, told the Associated Press there was no blackmail or threatened violence in the 2015 affair. CBS affiliate KMOV broke news of the affair after the governors State of the State speech last week. He said neither he nor his staff have been contacted by the FBI or the st. Louis Circuit Attorney's office, which is investigating.