Missouri Right To Life Holds Its Annual Pro-Life Rally In Lamar

The Barton County Chapter of Missouri Right to Life held their annual memorial rally in Lamar today. The rally comes before the Roe v. Wade decision which was made 45 years ago tomorrow. It featured several key note speakers and included a special ceremony where they dump BB's into a metal container, which they say represents every abortion since the 1973 supreme court decision. Missouri state senator Ed Emery was one of speakers. He says that times have changed since Roe v Wade.
Emery says, "We cannot give up the defense of innocent life. It's a tragedy what happened in the Roe v. Wade decision many years ago, and many things have happened since then. So we have a lot of advances in medical science and everything else that just reaffirmed what i always believed. That every one of those lives is important."
Missouri state representative Mike Kelly and Missouri Right to Life president Steve Rupp were also counted among the event's speakers.
