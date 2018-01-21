Fourstate Churches Train for a Shooting Situation

This is a simulation, but it's based off of a very real kind of situation. Church shootings have claimed the lives of 60 people just in 2017.

Ken Kennedy has been a police officer for 38 years. Now, he's using his knowledge about guns and crime to teach people in his own church about what to do in the event of a shooting.

"Churches have become targets for terrorism so we are teaching security teams in churches in the area how to respond if somebody comes into their church with a handgun" says Kennedy.

Security leaders like David Luxton from the Light of Joplin are here to take a proactive approach to his church's safety. His church added the security position a few months ago.

"There are bad people out there and they want to do bad things. Whether it's a church or whether it's a school. I'm also a school teacher. Or whether it's a movie theater. We just need to be constantly vigilant about that type of stuff" says Luxton.

"Many church leaders are now very aware and very concerned that their teams may not be qualified. They may not be trained properly. They may not have the right equipment. That's why this is of a lot interest right now" says Kennedy.

He recommends there be a clear system of communication between the pastor and the security team. And if somebody was to enter the church with the intention of killing, the congregation is to get down to the floor.

And anybody with a gun is to shoot at the person with intent for a mass shooting. Then, apply pressure to the gun shot with the first aid bandages that the church should have ready.

"You need to plan for them and be knowledgeable and make sure that your team knows what's going on. The best prevention is knowledge" says Luxton.

Whether they have a concealed to carry permitted weapon on them or not, they will at least be armed with knowledge.