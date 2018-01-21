Show Me Your Moves!

Fans of the legendary fighting game series, Super Smash Brothers, gathered at Joplin's Northpark Vintage Stock for a friendly tournament this Sunday. Their game of choice was Super Smash Brothers Melee.

The monthly tournament has been growing in popularity, which is exactly what organizers want to see. They say they don't make any money off the tournament. All of the entry fees go in the prize pool.

If you'd like to attend the next Smash Brothers get together, the tournament is held every third Sunday, at Northpark Vintage Stock.