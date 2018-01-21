Quantcast

Show Me Your Moves! - KOAM TV 7

Show Me Your Moves!

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Fans of the legendary fighting game series, Super Smash Brothers, gathered at Joplin's Northpark Vintage Stock for a friendly tournament this Sunday. Their game of choice was Super Smash Brothers Melee.

The monthly tournament has been growing in popularity, which is exactly what organizers want to see. They say they don't make any money off the tournament. All of the entry fees go in the prize pool.

If you'd like to attend the next Smash Brothers get together, the tournament is held every third Sunday, at Northpark Vintage Stock.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Senator McCaskill Offers to Donate Pay To Charity During Government Shutdown

    Senator McCaskill Offers to Donate Pay To Charity During Government Shutdown

    Monday, January 22 2018 12:13 AM EST2018-01-22 05:13:20 GMT
    U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (Missouri)U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (Missouri)

    U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..  

    More >>

    U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..  

    More >>

  • Gov. Greitens to Announce Budget & Continues Denial of Threats Over Affair

    Gov. Greitens to Announce Budget & Continues Denial of Threats Over Affair

    Sunday, January 21 2018 11:45 PM EST2018-01-22 04:45:55 GMT

    Governor  Eric Greitens plans to announce his  budget recommendations Monday  for fiscal year 2019.    And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.

    More >>

    Governor  Eric Greitens plans to announce his  budget recommendations Monday  for fiscal year 2019.    And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.

    More >>

  • 100 Years Young

    100 Years Young

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-01-22 03:41:09 GMT

    A Joplin woman celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend! 

    More >>

    A Joplin woman celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.