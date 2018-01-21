100 Years Young

A Joplin woman celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend! Joplin's Villa Heights Christian Church threw Grace Garman a shindig, to celebrate the life of a woman who's got 18 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Grace shared a few words of wisdom with KOAM/Fox 14, when we asked her to reflect on the last century.

"I've enjoyed my life all the way through, from little up. We know how fast the days go by, and the years, so I say just take it and go with it. Just laugh and go right with it," said Grace.