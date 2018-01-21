Quantcast

100 Years Young - KOAM TV 7

100 Years Young

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A Joplin woman celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend! Joplin's Villa Heights Christian Church threw Grace Garman a shindig, to celebrate the life of a woman who's got 18 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Grace shared a few words of wisdom with KOAM/Fox 14, when we asked her to reflect on the last century.

"I've enjoyed my life all the way through, from little up. We know how fast the days go by, and the years, so I say just take it and go with it. Just laugh and go right with it," said Grace.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Senator McCaskill Offers to Donate Pay To Charity During Government Shutdown

    Senator McCaskill Offers to Donate Pay To Charity During Government Shutdown

    Monday, January 22 2018 12:13 AM EST2018-01-22 05:13:20 GMT
    U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (Missouri)U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (Missouri)

    U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..  

    More >>

    U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..  

    More >>

  • Gov. Greitens to Announce Budget & Continues Denial of Threats Over Affair

    Gov. Greitens to Announce Budget & Continues Denial of Threats Over Affair

    Sunday, January 21 2018 11:45 PM EST2018-01-22 04:45:55 GMT

    Governor  Eric Greitens plans to announce his  budget recommendations Monday  for fiscal year 2019.    And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.

    More >>

    Governor  Eric Greitens plans to announce his  budget recommendations Monday  for fiscal year 2019.    And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.

    More >>

  • 100 Years Young

    100 Years Young

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-01-22 03:41:09 GMT

    A Joplin woman celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend! 

    More >>

    A Joplin woman celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.