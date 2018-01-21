Quantcast

Gov. Greitens to Announce Budget & Continues Denial of Threats Over Affair

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
LAMAR, MISSOURI -

Governor  Eric Greitens plans to announce his  budget recommendations Monday  for fiscal year 2019.
    And  Senator Ed Emery who was in Lamar this weekend explained  what he hopes to see in the governor's tax plan. Emery a Republican said, "My preference in Missouri is to get rid of the income tax all together. i don't expect it to be that. We passed a bill in the house when I served in the house that did eliminate the income tax. It made it to the senate but it did not make it onto the floor of the senate. It didn't make it out of committee. I would love to see us do that again"
The  governor rolls out his budget tomorrow followed by his state budget director holding a press conference in Jefferson City. On Saturday Governor Greitens granted his first interviews about his affair with his hairdresser back in 2015 during his campaign.  The governor denied that anything illegal happened.  
In a television interview Governor Greitens said, "I think this was a consensual relationship. There was no violence. This was all consensual. All of these allegations. There is no hush money. There was no violence. There was no threat of violence. There was no blackmail. There was no threat of blackmail. There was no threat of a photographing blackmail. Those things are absolutely false."

 The governor said he has not been contacted by county investigators or the FBI. 
 

