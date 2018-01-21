Gov. Greitens to Announce Budget & Continues Denial of Threats Over Affair

U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..More >>
Governor Eric Greitens plans to announce his budget recommendations Monday for fiscal year 2019. And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.
A Joplin woman celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend!
Fans of the legendary fighting game series, Super Smash Brothers, gathered at Joplin's Northpark Vintage Stock for a friendly tournament this Sunday.
This is a simulation, but it's based off of a very real kind of situation. Church shootings have claimed the lives of 60 people just in 2017. Ken Kennedy has been a police officer for 38 years, now he's using his knowledge about guns and crime to teach people in his own church about what to do in the event of a shooting. "Churches have become targets for terrorism so we are teaching security teams in churches in the area how to respond if somebody comes into their church wi...
U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity.
Governor Eric Greitens plans to announce his budget recommendations Monday for fiscal year 2019. And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.
A local mom is calling an auto mechanic an angel for his gift to her son who lives with autism.
The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.
A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who've personally experienced boarding school.
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.
